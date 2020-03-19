Sauk County requests donations of N95 masks

Leah Linscheid by Leah Linscheid

BARABOO, Wis. — Healthcare workers in Sauk County are asking for N95 masks to help staff on the front lines in the coronavirus fight.

The executive director of the Sauk County Development Corporation sent an email noting the Trump Administration has authorized the use of N95 masks not specifically made for medical use to help treat patients.

“If your company has available masks to share, you are encouraged to contact your nearby hospital and clinics,” Ed White said in the email.

The request comes as Sauk County sees its first case of coronavirus. As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Wisconsin had reported 155 cases statewide.

Below is a list of Sauk County hospitals. You’re asked to speak to the person in charge of materials management.

Baraboo: St. Clare Hospital 608-356-1400

Reedsburg: Reedsburg Area Medical Center 608-564-6487

Sauk Prairie: Sauk Prairie Healthcare 608-643-3311

News 3 Now is your headquarters for coronavirus coverage. To learn the latest on COVID-19, click here.

Comments

comments