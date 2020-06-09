Sauk County remains in first phase of reopening based on local data

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

BARABOO, Wis. — Sauk County Public Heath released data that indicated a need to stay in phase one for gradual reopening for at least another week.

According to a release, the local data that caused SCPH to pause the movement to phase two included: 33% of new cases were not linked to a known source; 51% of lab results were not sent to SCPH in a timely fashion; there were more new cases in Sauk County over the previous 14-day period; there are not enough tests being conducted; and there was an increased level of community spread.

“Sauk County Public Health monitors the local and regional COVID data to inform our local decisions about the best ways to protect the health and safety of our residents and visitors while keeping our economy moving forward,” said Tim Lawther, Sauk County Health officer. “At this time, the best thing for Sauk County is to stay in Phase 1 of our reopening. We will reassess the data and make an announcement about whether we are ready to move into Phase 2 on June 15.”

Residents in Sauk County are advised to practice 6-feet social distancing, avoid crowds of more than 10 people, stay home, wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

