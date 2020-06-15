Sauk County receives grant to address emotional needs of children

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is awarding $1.2 million in grants to 15 Birth to 3 programs across the state, including in Sauk County.

The Birth to 3 Program is an early intervention program that supports children under the age of three who have developmental delays or disabilities.

The grant money will provide new training opportunities for staff and families.

More than 30 local programs submitted applications for the grants. Sauk County will receive more than $55,000.

