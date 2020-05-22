Sauk County Public Health officer shares safety guidelines as county begins to reopen
BARABOO, Wis. — Sauk County Public Health has shared a list of various activities and the precautions that should be taken as the county slowly reopens during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sauk County is using a “three-pronged approach” as part of its reopening plan and has encouraged residents to become familiar with the county’s safety guidelines.
“People can safely enjoy many of the benefits of Sauk County, especially our amazing outdoor spaces,” said Sauk County Director and Health Officer Tim Lawther. “Just do so in a way that is safe for you and others so we can get beyond this COVID nightmare we’ve been living for the past several months.”
The following list includes questions about common activities, the risk levels of those activities and precautions that people should take to ensure their safety:
|QUESTION
|RISK LEVEL
|PRECAUTIONS
|Can I invite people to a picnic, BBQ or small gathering?
|Low
|Fewer than 10 people; limit contact with people from different households; stay six feet apart from other household groups; everyone bring own utensils; limit sharing of food; stay home if sick; outside is safer than inside; high risk individuals should postpone a couple more weeks
|Can I go to the water parks?
|High
|Difficult to avoid large groups and close contact; stay six feet away from other people as much as possible; minimize touching of surfaces; observe what the water park is doing to help protect you and leave if you don’t feel comfortable; high risk individuals should postpone a couple more weeks at least
|Are biking and hiking safe?
|Low
|Avoid busy paths; stay six feet away from other households; cover face and mouth when passing too close to another biker/hiker/jogger
|Can we go boating or ATV riding?
|Low
|Do not tie onto other boats of people outside your household; stay six feet away from people outside your household, even on ATVs; do not gather in groups of more than 10 people
|Is it safe to play contact sports like basketball, football or soccer?
|High
|Nobody should engage in any high-contact sports with anyone outside of their household
|What about baseball?
|Medium-high
|Eliminate all but essential contact; no sharing of equipment; no sharing of food or drinks; face coverings when not possible to stay six feet away from others such as in dugouts; face coverings on field encouraged for those who are able; replace balls frequently; no group celebrations in close contact; maintain six feet from people outside your household in bleachers
|What about large community gatherings or events?
|High
|Groups more than 10 people in one place, even outside, increase your risk of infection; stay six feet away from people outside your household; stay home when sick; wear face covering; high risk individuals should postpone a couple more weeks at least
|Can I go to a garage or yard sale?
|Medium
|Safety precautions will be difficult to assess; stay six feet away from other people; limit your touching of merchandise; disinfect any purchases before placing in your home; do not stop if there are more than 10 people at the sale; high risk individuals should postpone a couple more weeks
|Can my kids have play dates?
|High
|Impossible to keep kids apart and not share toys or food; stay home if anyone has any sign of illness; outside is safer than inside
|Is swimming OK?
|Low
|Stay away from tables, chairs and other equipment – bring your own or don’t use; stay six feet away from other groups; outside is safer than inside
|Are restaurants safe to go to?
|Medium
|Stay with your small group; stay six feet away from other groups; make a reservation and ask what they are doing to protect your safety; observe what the establishment is doing to help protect you and leave if you don’t feel comfortable; use single-use menus; leave if live music is being played or there is dancing; high risk individuals should postpone a couple more weeks
|How about bars?
|High
|Alcohol and a lively bar scene can reduce inhibitions and safety precautions of patrons; stay with your small group; stay six feet away from other groups of people; ask what they are doing to protect your safety; observe what the establishment is doing to help protect you and leave if you don’t feel comfortable; use single-use menus; leave if live music is being played or there is dancing; high risk individuals should postpone a couple more weeks at least
|Can I go listen to live music?
|High
|Live music, including choirs and bands, should be avoided as they generate increased droplets in the air that travel further, and an increase in deep breaths taken in, both of which increase risk of infection
|Can I shop at the stores that just reopened?
|Medium
|Stay six feet away from other people; observe what the store is doing to help protect you and leave if you don’t feel comfortable; limit unnecessary touching of merchandise; wear a face covering; ask employees about their precautions; high risk individuals should postpone a couple more weeks
|Can I go to the movies?
|Medium
|Groups of more than 10 people in one place increase your risk of infection; stay six feet away from all people outside your household; stay home when sick; wear face covering; do not share food or drink; do not self-serve food or drink; outside is better than inside; high risk individuals should postpone a couple more weeks at least
|Can I visit elderly relatives?
|High
|Older people with chronic conditions are at very high risk; wear face covering; stay six feet away with no physical contact; stay home if not feeling well; long-term care facilities do not allow most visitors
|What about salons and other personal care services?
|High
|Make an appointment and ask what they are doing to protect your safety; stay in your car until they are ready for you; wear a face covering when possible; make sure employees are wearing masks or face shields; wash your hands before the appointment and make sure employee washes theirs; observe what the establishment is doing and leave if you don’t feel comfortable; high risk individuals should postpone a couple more weeks at least
|Can I go to church or other faith-based services?
|Medium
|Stay with your household group; stay six feet away from other groups; avoid all physical contact; do not share group fellowship after services; do not share food or drink; leave if live music is being performed; high risk individuals should postpone a couple more weeks
|Can I go to the gym?
|Medium
|Disinfect surfaces of all equipment before you use it; observe what the gym is doing to help protect you and leave if you don’t feel comfortable; stay six feet away from other people; do not do a class with more than 10 people in a room; outside exercise is a safer alternative; high risk individuals should postpone a couple more weeks
|Is it safe to go to greenhouses and nurseries?
|Medium
|Outside is safer than inside; stay 6 feet away from other people; wear a face covering; ask employees about their precautions; observe what the greenhouse is doing to help protect you and leave if you don’t feel comfortable; avoid touching merchandise unless purchasing; high risk individuals should postpone a couple more weeks
|Is it safe to go to the doctor or get vaccines for my child?
|Low
|Ask what they are doing to protect your safety when you make your appointment; you should be required to be screened when you arrive; procedures like immunizations are not high risk; wait in your car until they’re ready for you; wear face covering and make sure your provider also wears a mask; postpone non-essential services, especially high-risk individuals
|Can I go to the dentist?
|High
|Ask what they are doing to protect your safety when you make your appointment; you should be required to be screened when you arrive; hold off on routine cleanings and only go for urgent issues; make sure all staff is wearing face masks and the person working on your teeth has a face shield; high-risk individuals should postpone non-emergency services
