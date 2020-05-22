Sauk County Public Health officer shares safety guidelines as county begins to reopen

QUESTION RISK LEVEL PRECAUTIONS

Can I invite people to a picnic, BBQ or small gathering? Low Fewer than 10 people; limit contact with people from different households; stay six feet apart from other household groups; everyone bring own utensils; limit sharing of food; stay home if sick; outside is safer than inside; high risk individuals should postpone a couple more weeks

Can I go to the water parks? High Difficult to avoid large groups and close contact; stay six feet away from other people as much as possible; minimize touching of surfaces; observe what the water park is doing to help protect you and leave if you don’t feel comfortable; high risk individuals should postpone a couple more weeks at least

Are biking and hiking safe? Low Avoid busy paths; stay six feet away from other households; cover face and mouth when passing too close to another biker/hiker/jogger

Can we go boating or ATV riding? Low Do not tie onto other boats of people outside your household; stay six feet away from people outside your household, even on ATVs; do not gather in groups of more than 10 people

Is it safe to play contact sports like basketball, football or soccer? High Nobody should engage in any high-contact sports with anyone outside of their household

What about baseball? Medium-high Eliminate all but essential contact; no sharing of equipment; no sharing of food or drinks; face coverings when not possible to stay six feet away from others such as in dugouts; face coverings on field encouraged for those who are able; replace balls frequently; no group celebrations in close contact; maintain six feet from people outside your household in bleachers

What about large community gatherings or events? High Groups more than 10 people in one place, even outside, increase your risk of infection; stay six feet away from people outside your household; stay home when sick; wear face covering; high risk individuals should postpone a couple more weeks at least

Can I go to a garage or yard sale? Medium Safety precautions will be difficult to assess; stay six feet away from other people; limit your touching of merchandise; disinfect any purchases before placing in your home; do not stop if there are more than 10 people at the sale; high risk individuals should postpone a couple more weeks

Can my kids have play dates? High Impossible to keep kids apart and not share toys or food; stay home if anyone has any sign of illness; outside is safer than inside

Is swimming OK? Low Stay away from tables, chairs and other equipment – bring your own or don’t use; stay six feet away from other groups; outside is safer than inside

Are restaurants safe to go to? Medium Stay with your small group; stay six feet away from other groups; make a reservation and ask what they are doing to protect your safety; observe what the establishment is doing to help protect you and leave if you don’t feel comfortable; use single-use menus; leave if live music is being played or there is dancing; high risk individuals should postpone a couple more weeks

How about bars? High Alcohol and a lively bar scene can reduce inhibitions and safety precautions of patrons; stay with your small group; stay six feet away from other groups of people; ask what they are doing to protect your safety; observe what the establishment is doing to help protect you and leave if you don’t feel comfortable; use single-use menus; leave if live music is being played or there is dancing; high risk individuals should postpone a couple more weeks at least

Can I go listen to live music? High Live music, including choirs and bands, should be avoided as they generate increased droplets in the air that travel further, and an increase in deep breaths taken in, both of which increase risk of infection

Can I shop at the stores that just reopened? Medium Stay six feet away from other people; observe what the store is doing to help protect you and leave if you don’t feel comfortable; limit unnecessary touching of merchandise; wear a face covering; ask employees about their precautions; high risk individuals should postpone a couple more weeks

Can I go to the movies? Medium Groups of more than 10 people in one place increase your risk of infection; stay six feet away from all people outside your household; stay home when sick; wear face covering; do not share food or drink; do not self-serve food or drink; outside is better than inside; high risk individuals should postpone a couple more weeks at least

Can I visit elderly relatives? High Older people with chronic conditions are at very high risk; wear face covering; stay six feet away with no physical contact; stay home if not feeling well; long-term care facilities do not allow most visitors

What about salons and other personal care services? High Make an appointment and ask what they are doing to protect your safety; stay in your car until they are ready for you; wear a face covering when possible; make sure employees are wearing masks or face shields; wash your hands before the appointment and make sure employee washes theirs; observe what the establishment is doing and leave if you don’t feel comfortable; high risk individuals should postpone a couple more weeks at least

Can I go to church or other faith-based services? Medium Stay with your household group; stay six feet away from other groups; avoid all physical contact; do not share group fellowship after services; do not share food or drink; leave if live music is being performed; high risk individuals should postpone a couple more weeks

Can I go to the gym? Medium Disinfect surfaces of all equipment before you use it; observe what the gym is doing to help protect you and leave if you don’t feel comfortable; stay six feet away from other people; do not do a class with more than 10 people in a room; outside exercise is a safer alternative; high risk individuals should postpone a couple more weeks

Is it safe to go to greenhouses and nurseries? Medium Outside is safer than inside; stay 6 feet away from other people; wear a face covering; ask employees about their precautions; observe what the greenhouse is doing to help protect you and leave if you don’t feel comfortable; avoid touching merchandise unless purchasing; high risk individuals should postpone a couple more weeks

Is it safe to go to the doctor or get vaccines for my child? Low Ask what they are doing to protect your safety when you make your appointment; you should be required to be screened when you arrive; procedures like immunizations are not high risk; wait in your car until they’re ready for you; wear face covering and make sure your provider also wears a mask; postpone non-essential services, especially high-risk individuals