Pilot uninjured in Sauk County plane crash

Site staff by Site staff

BARABOO, Wis. — Sauk County authorities responded to a plane crash Thursday night at the Baraboo-Wisconsin Dells Regional Airport.

According to an incident report, the plane’s landing gear hit a chain-link fence while making its descent during an attempt to land on a grass airstrip on the north side of the airport. The plane then flipped and came to a rest with the top of the upper wings resting on the ground.

The pilot, who was the only occupant at the time, was not injured. He was able to safely exit the plane on his own.

The plane sustained moderate damage.

Crews with the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, Baraboo Fire Department, Baraboo Fire Department, Delton Fire Department, Baraboo District Ambulance Service, FAA, and Baraboo-Wisconsin Dells Airport helped at the scene.

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are still investigating the crash.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.