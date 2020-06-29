Sauk County officials, Badger Honor flight deliver signs, gift bags to veterans who had flight canceled this year

LAKE DELTON, Wis. — The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Badger Honor Flight program Saturday afternoon to give back to local veterans who had been selected to go on a honor flight year.

On Saturday we assisted members of the Badger Honor Flight program with delivering gift bags and yard signs to three… Posted by Sauk County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, June 28, 2020

In a Facebook post, the department said it is “grateful for the sacrifices of all our veterans, and thankful we could assist in helping thank them!”

Officials delivered gift bags and yard signs to three local veterans who had their honor flights delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Badger Honor Flight canceled the rest of its 2020 trips earlier this month amid the outbreak.

Lake Delton authorities also participated, according to the post.

