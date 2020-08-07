Sauk County man reported missing since Wednesday

A man has been reported missing since Wednesday in Sauk County.

Ariana Baldassano by Ariana Baldassano

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. — A man has been reported missing since Wednesday in Sauk County.

The Sheriff’s Department issued an alert for Frederick Schmidtke. He was last seen driving a 2003 GMC Sierra with disabled Wisconsin plate 68174D. The department said Schmidtke has family in Janesville.

He’s 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 330 pounds. Schmidtke has gray hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information you’re asked to call the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department at 608-355-4495.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments