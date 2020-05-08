Sauk County Fair canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

BARABOO, Wis. — The Sauk County Fair is being canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, organizers announced Friday.

The fair has been held each year since 1855 and was scheduled for July 6th through July 12th this year.

“With the uncertainty of the COVID-19 situation, some hard decisions had to be made in order to keep the community and fair families safe,” the Sauk County Agricultural Society said in a statement, adding the need to maintain social distance is the “exact opposite of the purpose of the fair.”

Because of that, the Agricultural Society said they reached an agreement with the City of Baraboo and Emergency Management that they could not in good conscience hold the fair this year. The board also decided it was unfair to ask sponsors, exhibitors, volunteers and community members to spend money during financial hardship.

The Agricultural Society says it will work hard to make the 2021 fair, scheduled for July 12th through July 18th, one to remember.

