Sauk County deputies arrest man on suspicion of 7th-OWI

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MERRIMAC, Wis. — A Baraboo man was arrested Monday on suspicion of a seventh-offense OWI in Sauk County.

A news release said dispatchers received a report of a green Saturn SUV with a possible intoxicated driver shortly before 5 p.m. Deputies were sent to the area of Highway 78 and Highway 113 in the town of Merrimac, where they found the vehicle on STH 113 near County Highway DL.

The driver was identified as Ronald McFarlane, 64. The release said deputies saw signs of impairment and that the man refused to take field sobriety testing.

McFarlane was arrested and brought to the Sauk County Jail on charges of OWI, felony bail jumping and possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle. Officials said the man has six prior OWI convictions as well as multiple open felony cases in Sauk and Columbia counties.

