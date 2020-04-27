Sauk Co. to hold drive-through COVID-19 testing for residents showing symptoms

BARABOO, Wis. — Sauk County Public Health announced Monday that it will be conducting drive-through COVID-19 testing for Sauk County residents who are showing symptoms of the disease.

The testing will start Wednesday at 10 a.m. Residents can make an appointment for a test by calling the Sauk COVID hotline at 608-355-3200, according to a news release.

Tests will be conducted at the old Sauk County landfill at E8795 Evergreen Lane.

Residents must be able to prove they live in Sauk County before being tested, the release said.

Officials said results will be received roughly 48 hours after testing.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever, chills, sore throat, headache, fatigue, muscle aches, loss of smell, loss of taste, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, runny nose, shortness of breath.

