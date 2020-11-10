Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office to share update Wednesday on Devil’s Lake homicide investigation

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

BARABOO, Wis. — Officials with the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office plan to share an update Wednesday afternoon on an investigation into a homicide at Devil’s Lake that happened nearly a month ago.

The press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Sauk County Law Enforcement Center.

Law enforcement officials began their investigation after someone reported they had found the victim’s body along the Grottos Trail at the park around 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 14. Officials then announced they were investigating the death as a homicide.

The victim was later identified as 24-year-old John Craig Schmutzer.

