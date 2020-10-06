Sauk Co. health officials warn contact tracing is at capacity, some won’t be contacted if exposed

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. — Health officials in Sauk County say they’re maxed out when it comes to efforts to contact trace a growing number of coronavirus cases.

In a release Tuesday morning, Sauk County Public Health said the record high numbers of new positive cases in the last two weeks has their contact tracing efforts at capacity, meaning some people who may have been exposed to the virus may not receive a call from contact tracers.

Since not everyone potentially exposed to a new case of COVID-19 may not be getting a call, health officials are urging everyone who has been 6 feet or closer to someone who’s tested positive or spent more than 15 minutes with that person to take precautions.

That includes:

Staying at home for 14 days from the last time of last contact with someone who tested positive

Monitoring symptoms twice a day

Contacting their primary doctor for advice about testing or care

Visiting Sauk County’s website on isolation and quarantine guidelines

Officials are again emphasizing the importance of wearing a face covering and keeping social distancing when it comes to slowing the spread of coronavirus.

As of Monday, Sauk County had 1,030 recorded cases of COVID-19 and 4 confirmed deaths, according to state DHS data.

Sauk County Health Commissioner Tim Lawther recently submitted his resignation, saying he’s frustrated with county leaders who he says put politics ahead of science. His last day is October 14th.

