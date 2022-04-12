Saturday on the Square returns for 50th year

by McKenna Alexander

MADISON – A Madison tradition returns this weekend for its 50th year. In just a few days, over 250 local Wisconsin producers will set up bright and early on the capitol square for this season’s Saturday Market on the Square. But 50 years ago, in 1972, it was only five farmers manning booths of locally-grown goods. Increasing in size each year until now, the Saturday market has become a trademark of Madison.

Organizers said the best part of the market is that the products are exclusively from Wisconsin.

“You’ll find all Wisconsin-grown products, so everything you see around the square has been grown in the state,’ said Jamie Bugel, the assistant market manager for the Dane County Farmers’ Market. “So you know, your basic vegetables but also really unique herbs and flowers, cut flowers and baked goods that have been baked in Wisconsin as well.”

Wisconsin-grown fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, cheese, and baked goods are just some of the featured products this season.

“You get to talk to the person who is producing the product,” Bugel said. “So if you have any questions whatsoever, they can tell you any part of the process. It’s also really great because you make connections with your local community.”

The Market on the Square returns Saturday morning at 6:15 a.m. and runs until 1:45 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.