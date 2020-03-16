‘Saturday Night Live’ has suspended production because of the coronavirus

“Saturday Night Live” will not be live from New York anytime soon.

The NBC variety series, which was scheduled to return from hiatus on March 28, will not resume production until further notice, the network said on Monday.

It’s unclear if the show will return since there were only six episodes left this season, the show’s 45th on air.

An NBC spokesperson confirmed that the show will monitor the situation closely and make decisions on a week-to-week basis.

Actor John Krasinski was set to host the March 28th episode, and musical guest Dua Lipa was set to perform.

“SNL” joins a slew of late night and daytime shows that have suspended their broadcasts in the past week because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Everything from “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to “The Wendy Williams Show” to “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” has been put on hold.

