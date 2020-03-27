Saturday is an Alert Day. Widespread showers and a few thunderstorms are expected on Saturday and there is a slight risk for severe storms in far southern Wisconsin.

Showers are expected to move into the area late Friday afternoon. The rain will become more widespread overnight into Saturday morning. The most likely time for severe storms will be between 1-8pm on Saturday. The main threats are large hail and strong winds. Heavy rain is also possible at times. Total rain through Sunday will likely be more than one inch for most of the area.

Rain will taper off on Sunday from west to east. Strong west/northwesterly winds will make it feel pretty chilly through the day. Highs will be in the lower 50s on Sunday.