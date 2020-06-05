Saroeup Pov

MADISON – Saroeup Pov, age 74, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

He was born on July 11, 1945, in Battambang, Cambodia, the son of Tuoth Pov and Ith Rom.

Saroeup was educated in the schools of Cambodia where he was a teacher and soldier. He was versed in Thai, Laos, French and English. A talented man with many skills; Buddhist ancient sacred practice (Sanskrit scriptures) teachings, readings, gardening, cooking, dancing to name a few. His leadership and cultural knowledge in Buddhism for the family and instilling his knowledge to make sure his Khmer roots will live on forever in all of us. We are grateful for everything. Saroeup was a part of the Cambodian Association of America in Philadelphia and Madison/Oregon. He married Heng Tem in Cambodia and recently celebrated their 50th Anniversary. Due to the Khmer Rouge/Vietnam War era, with his bravery and courage, he carried his family through war and chaos and brought us here to the United States in hopes for a better life. He arrived in Virginia in October of 1984 and moved to Philadelphia, PA in 1986. He then moved his family to Madison, WI in August of 2000 where he resided for the remainder of his life.

Saroeup was a great brother to his siblings, a great husband to his beautiful wife of 50+ years, a father to eight children, two Godchildren, grandfather to 28 grandchildren, and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Because of dad’s big heart and welcoming nature, he was also Dad and Grandpa to many who adored and loved him for his sweet, playful and nurturing soul. More so, dad was and is our hero and savior. Due to health issues that recently arisen, dad took his last breath at 2:30 a.m., on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren. His smile, laughter, knowledge and playfulness are embedded in our hearts always and forever.

Saroeup is survived by his wife, Heng Tem; three sisters, Orn (Choeun) Touch, Ourm Pov, and Jean (Chak Moul) Pov; five daughters, Roith Pov, Rath (Bunna Chaloeunporn) Pov, Kim (Phila Ratsamy) Pov, Kimhoeuth (Michael Guillen) Pov, and Gloria (Kevin) McNett; and three sons, Sareth (Koung Khampanya) Pov, Chamroeun Pov, and Hoeum (Jennifer Johnson) Pov; one Godson, Kong (Ranny Phy) Hao; one Goddaughter, Sopheap (Marcus Crumble) Hao; 28 grandchildren, Anthony, Saodie, Joey, Nikka, Jason, Andrew, Vida, Ariana, Videl, Valery, Vonnada, Corey, Nadia, Cole, Kylie, Navi, Sasa, Mikhi, Kingston, Candice, Nalee, Deasja, Natalie, Daniel, Alaysja, Cassidy, Evan and Maxwell Saroeup Jr.; three nieces, Sovy Chum, Savann Chum and Thaly Riendeau; and nephews, Sokchea Touch, Thearith Choung and Pera Moul.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Oeup Pov, Saroeung Pov, and Ngoeun Pov; and one sister, Saroeut Pov.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 10:30 a.m. until 12 noon on Monday, June 8, 2020.

Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, only 50 people are allowed into the funeral home at one time. Social distancing is required, and face masks are strongly encouraged.

