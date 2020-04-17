Sargento Foods donates $2 million in cheese to food banks

PLYMOUTH, Wis. — Sargento Foods Inc. is donating $2 million in cheese to food banks across the country.

The company is donating to Wisconsin’s anti-hunger leader Hunger Task Force and Hunger Relief Federation of Wisconsin. It is also donating cheese to Feeding America to help families outside of Wisconsin. They are donating 15.8 million cheese sticks to feed more than 1.3 million households. This equals 740,000 pounds of cheese.

“Our long-standing commitment to fighting hunger means more now than ever before. We are grateful to continue our partnership with Hunger Task Force and expand our outreach nationally through Feeding America to help families in Wisconsin and across the nation. We want to do our part to address the growing issue of hunger and food insecurity during these challenging times,” said Louie Gentine, CEO of Sargento Foods. “We are honored to be a vital part of our nation’s food supply and will do everything we can to make sure families have food on the table and to support our community in a real way.”

“Feeding America is thankful to Sargento for its generous product donation to food banks across the country during this unprecedented time of need,” said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. “Their contribution will help make a difference for families who may not know where to find their next meal.”



