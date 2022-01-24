Sarah W. Hoffman

On January 20th, 2022, Sarah W. Hoffman, 91, passed away peacefully at St. Clare Meadows, in Baraboo after living a long full life.

She was born November 11, 1930 to her father Charles Henning Sr. and mother Wilma A. (Janney) Henning, Schwanke. They lived in Sauk City for 6 years and divorced. Sarah and her siblings lived with her grandparents Mr. & Mrs. Isreal Janney in Prairie du Sac until her mother married Carl F. Schwanke on November 15, 1941. They moved to the family farm on Highway 12 outside of Prairie du Sac. Sarah attended all 12 years of school and graduated June 3, 1948 after which she was accepted into nurses training at Methodist Hospital in Madison. She graduated and passed her state boards for licensing in 1951 at the ripe old age of 20 years. She performed her profession for the next 45 years working most of the time on the night shift so she could be home with her children when they were awake.

Sarah married John W. Liesenfeld on November 10th 1951 and became a mother of four children; one boy and three girls. The marriage did not last, and she was divorced September 29 1959.

In 1975 she met and married Paul J. Hoffman; this marriage did not last and so she moved back to Wisconsin and bought a house in Baraboo where she lived until 2005 and later moved in with her daughter Cheryl Cone in Waunakee until 2008 when they moved to DeForest, Wisconsin.

Over the years Sarah worked as a cook, school bus driver, bartender, all while working full time at the hospital to support and educate her children. She loved gardening, knitting, crocheting and embroidery. She made many of the children’s clothes plus many of her own. Many beautiful sweaters and jackets were produced by her knitting needles. She also enjoyed being a school crossing guard for the next 11 years.

Sarah is survived by three daughters, Susan (Gary) Giegerich of Prairie du Sac; Cheryl Cone of DeForest; Cindy (David) Kruse of Baraboo; additionality, she is survived by 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson, with 2 great-great -great grandchildren coming in the summer. She is further survived by a daughter in-law Deb Liesenfeld and sister in-law, Janet Henning; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, Bill Liesenfeld; her parents, Mr. & Mrs. Carl Schwanke, and Charles Henning Sr., her sister Charlotte Link; brother in-law Gene Link; her brothers Charles Henning Jr. and Raymond V. Henning; sister in law Ellen Henning; her first husband, John Liesenfeld and second husband, Paul J. Hoffman; son in-law, Michael Cone; two grandchildren, Kelsey and Jordan Kruse; plus many cousins, aunts and uncles.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday Jan. 29, 2022 at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City. Burial will be held in the Prairie du Sac Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of service.

Sarah’s family would like to thank St. Clare Meadows Staff, especially Nurses and CNA’s on the Oak Lane and the Activity department; also a very special thank you to Dr. Krszjzaniek for all his loving care and kindness.

