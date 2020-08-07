Sarah M. Caldwell

For Sara

Thou wilt come no more, gentle Annie (Sarah),

Like a flower thy spirit did depart,

Though art gone, a-las! Like the many

That have bloomed in the summer of my heart.

Shall we never more behold you; never hear thy winning voice again –

When the Springtime comes, lovely Sarah,

When the wildflowers are scattered over the plain?

“Gentle Annie” by Stephen Foster

MIDDLETON – Sarah M. Caldwell was born on Jan. 20, 1988, in Madison, the daughter of James Caldwell and Alice Ruhland. Completing high school early, Sarah studied at Arts Institute of Chicago – then returned to Madison for a Graphic Arts Degree, specializing in marketing. She worked at Macy’s Haute couture and other venues. Sarah loved her cat, her clothes, her phone and her privacy. She loved traveling – to Russia, the Matterhorn, Antarctica with her dad, Jim, and later on her own and sometimes with her friend from Iceland, to Switzerland, France, India, Tanzania, Kosavo and Iceland.

Sarah battled depression most of her young adult life, searched for and assimilated new scientific knowledge for treatments. Sarah suffered alcohol and drug addiction, with gains and losses over the years. Sarah lost the battle Sunday, July 12, 2020, dying unexpectedly at her home.

A private funeral Mass will be held in the future.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761