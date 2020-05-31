Sarah Dixon Shanks Peterson

SPRING GREEN, Wis. — Sarah Dixon Shanks Peterson (Sadie), age 88 died peacefully holding the hand of her beloved son, John John on May 28th 2020 at the Greenway Manor in Spring Green, Wisconsin.

Sadie was born October 21st, 1931 in Belfast, Northern Ireland to John and Sarah Shanks. Sadie grew up with 2 brothers and 2 sisters in the city of Belfast. After she completed her schooling, she went to work at an Irish Linen factory. Her sister Carol met Vic Steiner during the war, they married and made their home in Mazomanie, but that’s a whole other story. Sadie immigrated to the United States in 1962 with Vic Steiner as her sponsor. She met the man of her dreams at Mazomanie Wild West Days. He was nice, they rode the Tilt-a-Whirl, she became dizzy and fell for his charm. Darrell and Sadie married August 15th 1964, made their home in the Arena countryside and raised two boys. She would do anything for her boys and totally adored them.

Sadie worked her entire career at Graber’s Window Fashion in Middleton, it later became Springs Window Fashion. Her many work friends came to call her Sally and she retired in 1997. Sadie enjoyed her family, weekly Bingo games, a good card game, Daniel O’Donnell and could never pass up a deal at a garage sale.

Although she lived here in the states, home was always Ireland and it held a special place in her heart. She loved her evening tea with lots of sugar. Sadie was a people person, loved a good conversation and told a good story. Some stories even became better with age. To know her was to love her and we were lucky to have had her.

Sadie is survived by sons, Skip (Kristen) Peterson, Madison and John Peterson, Arena; brother, Samuel (Alice) Shanks, Belfast Northern Ireland; nephews, Richard Shanks, Robert Shanks, John Shank, Vic Steiner, Dennis (Debbie) Steiner, David (Lona) Steiner, Kevin (Rosalie) Steiner, Dean (Michelle) Swenson; nieces, Patty (Reuben) Borgen, Linda Bradshaw, Carole (Deaki) Spence, Jean (Kallen) Schwartz, Bonnie (Rick) Garner, Kathy Gruber, Diane Richardson, Debbie (Greg) Hogan, Kim (Richard) Wisden and so many other friends and family.

Sadie is preceded in death by her husband of 23 years, Darrell; parents, John and Sarah Shanks, brother, Bobby Shanks; sisters, Carol Steiner, Barbara Shanks; brother in-laws Victor Steiner, Sonny Swenson; Sister in-laws, Nancy Shanks, Donna Schlough, Joyce Richardson.

