Sarah B. Urben

MADISON – Sarah B. Urben, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

She was born on Oct. 12, 1946, in Madison, the daughter of Otto and Patricia (O’Meara) Breitenbach.

A private service will be held.

Those who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM may visit Sarah’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the LIVE Webcast link at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

Friends and family are invited to a drive through visitation at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Please use the Elmwood Avenue driveway entrance.

A full obituary will follow.

