Sarah Ann Keehn

Oregon/Belleville, WI – Sarah Ann Keehn, age 95 passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Sienna Crest in Oregon.

She was born September 2, 1924 in Waverly, MN the daughter of Arthur Burton and Charity (Rische) Spencer. Sarah graduated from Evansville High School in 1942. On February 14, 1944 she was united in marriage to Roy Keehn at the Evansville Methodist Church. Sarah farmed alongside her husband Roy, and in her later years worked at the Belleville Senior Center. She enjoyed playing cards and doing puzzles. Sarah was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Belleville.

Sarah is survived by her son Alfred Keehn, two granddaughters, and four great-grandchildren. She is further survived by a niece Beverly and David Parsons-Hellenbrand and dear friends Aldon “Butch” and Christine Waelti whom Sarah cherished like her own children.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Roy, brother Byron Spencer, sisters Reva in infancy, Eva Spencer, Helen Lange, Ruth Burhams, Muriel Spencer, Joan Parsons, and Esther Haslow, and a daughter-in-law Virginia Keehn.

A private funeral service will be held at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home in Belleville. Inurnment will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Brooklyn.

Memorials are suggested to Grace United Methodist, Belleville Senior Center, or the RSVP program.

