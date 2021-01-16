Sarah A. Jaquish

MADISON – Sarah Ann “Sally” Jaquish (Coster), age 80, of Madison, departed this world on Wednesday Jan. 13, 2021, at Badger Prairie Health Care Center.

She was born on April 28, 1940, the daughter of Anna Mary Coster and Russel LeRoy Coster. She married Richard Jaquish on May 25, 1963 in Madison.

She attended University of Wisconsin, Madison. She was a secretary and a very fast typist; she could also take shorthand. She loved her Welsh Heritage and studied the Welsh Language. She loved spending time with her family. She lived close with her parents their entire lives. Her favorite hobbies were knitting and sewing. She had a mental illness which left her completely disabled.

She is survived by her sons, Hans Jaquish of Boulder, CO and Thor Jaquish (Cheryl Ann) of Milwaukee; daughter, Kristina Egstad (Gregory) of Madison; grandchildren, Jeffrey Egstad and Natalie Egstad; step-grandchildren, Abdullah Siddiqui, Hasan Siddiqui, Sara Fusenig, Noah Ewing, and Erin Miller; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by both of her parents; as well as brothers William, Thomas, and Paul; former husband, Richard Jaquish; great-niece, Aaliyah Coster-Williams.

