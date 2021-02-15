Sara M. Whalen

Site staff by Site staff

MONONA – Sara M. Whalen passed away at age 79 on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 after a short illness. Sara was a maker of wonderful things.

She made a beautiful family with her husband John Whalen. John and Sara met in Beloit, Wisconsin in 1964 on Memorial Day weekend when Sara was teaching 4th grade in Beloit and John was working at the Beloit Corp. They married the next summer and welcomed Anne into their lives a year later. Beloit was where they made their first batch of German Yeast cookies, a yearly Christmas tradition that has been passed down to all of their children. Soon after, Sara and John moved to Janesville where John, their favorite son was born. Sara and John moved to Madison in 1970 and then soon after moved to Monona where they shared a home together for 49 years. There they raised four children, the third and surprisingly fourth, Nora and Ruth, arriving on Leap Day, 1976. Throughout the years, Sara and John’s family grew. Sara is adored by Anne, Jarral, Lila and Julian Ryter of Gunnison, Colorado; John and Kelly Whalen of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin and Sara’s first granddaughter Elizabeth Gaeth and her wife Carly Gaeth of New Brighton, Minnesota; Nora Whalen, Ben Goldfarb, Emilia, Oliver and Isaac Whalen Goldfarb of Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Ruth Whalen Crockett, Jonathan, Andrew and Julia Crockett of Lowell, Massachusetts. Sara loved to travel with John, visiting her children in their far off locations, partnering with her sons-in-law at Canasta, camping, singing with her family at church and around the campfire, and trying out new recipes. Sara’s children and grandchildren are deeply grateful for the amazing marriage Sara and John nurtured and always knew that Sara deeply loved, trusted and cared for them, a true testament to Sara’s life.

Sara made a life of deep faith and connection to God. She was highly discerning of good church folk which resulted in a life made richer by amazing faith communities. Soon after Sara and John moved to Madison, they joined the Community of John the XXIII, a faith community committed to faith in action and social justice. Actions were Sara’s faith and could be seen as she made bread with the Bread Makers at St. Bernards and served meals at Luke House, a long-standing commitment that she sustained no matter what church she attended. Sara found her truest faith community with The Holy Wisdom Monastery Sunday Assembly where she could celebrate liturgy that connected most closely to her faith. She enjoyed volunteering in the kitchen there and observing the beautiful restoration of the prairie. We look forward to enjoying a celebration of Sara’s life at Holy Wisdom when it is safe to gather again.

Sara’s commitment to community resulted in a lifetime of wonderful friends. Her earliest friend group started when Sara was in high school in Belleville, Wisconsin. This supportive group of women, initially called the “Old Maids” and recently renamed the “Young Matrons” enjoyed many gatherings and meals throughout her lifetime. Sara was an enthusiastic member of the Mediocre Book Club, a book club that first started through John the XXIII, well over 50 years ago. She loved sharing her favorite books with her family and friends. Sara made beautiful friendships and quilts with the Quilters, delighting in their seasonal overnight trips to the cabin where they quilted, sang and hiked. Sara enjoyed celebrating birthdays with the Break Makers and cherished the diverse personalities of her friends. She was a talented knitter who was warmed by the relationships she made in these circles. Sara loved to exercise and made many friends over the years at the Monona pools and practicing Pilates at the Monona Community Center. There she also served as a member on the Monona Senior Center Board and in previous years Sara and John were active members of the Madison Marriage Encounter.

Through and through, Sara was a maker of beautiful things. Loaves of bread on Monday mornings to go with a nourishing soup, pies for every occasion, quilts that hang on our walls and wrapped our babies, knitted socks and sweaters, and in this last year, lovely masks that were fun to wear because they fit and held the fabrics she picked out for her grandchildren’s dresses or jammies. Sara was also known as the Pie Lady, working for many years at Ovens of Brittany and serving as the bakery manager at Monty’s Blue Plate Diner. Her children loved to brag about her baking fame and enjoyed eating her pies and cookies even more. We are grateful that she taught us how to share these gifts with others.

Sara had a deep love and affection for her family of origin. She was born a week before Pearl Harbor, on November 30, 1941 to Max and Philomene (Gerard) Armstrong in Portsmouth, Ohio where Max was stationed in the U.S. Navy. After World War II, Sara’s parents returned to Belleville, Wisconsin, a French community in southern Dane County. Sara was the oldest of six children, a responsibility that was called upon when her father passed away when she was nine. Sara graduated from Belleville High School and the College of Saint Teresa in Winona, Minnesota, her mother’s alma mater.

Sara is survived by her siblings and their spouses, Jerry and Mary Ann Armstrong of Bloomington, Illinois; Rick and Karen Armstrong of Belleville, Wisconsin; Ann and Jim Neimeier of Madison, Wisconsin; and Beth Armstrong and Jerry Patrasso of Boulder, Colorado. Sara also had close relationships with her in-laws and cherished the time she spent with Mary Killingstad of Monona, Wisconsin and Joe and Barb Whalen of Coon Rapids, Minnesota. Sara is also survived by an abundance of beautiful nieces, nephews and their children. Sara also has two AFS daughters Ligia Lezcano-Burkett of Panama and Maria Emma Vicente Alonso of Spain.

Sara is predeceased by her parents, her brother David Armstrong, her nephew Timothy Whalen, her in-laws Anne and John Nelson and Dick Killingstad and her close cousin and dear friend Cathy Nelson.

Sara’s family are deeply grateful for the loving care that was provided during Sara’s final days by the nurses and doctors at St. Mary’s, especially nurses Nellie, Taylor and Karen H., Rose Schulte, and Sara’s doctor Dr. Amy Daley of SSM Dean.

Memorials may be made to: Holy Wisdom Monastery, 4200 Co Hwy M, Middleton, WI 53562, or Luke House Community Meal Program, 310 S. Ingersoll, Madison, WI 53703.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.