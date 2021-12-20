Santas Without Chimneys calls for toy donations, volunteers

MADISON, Wis. — With Christmas less than a week away, Santas Without Chimneys put out a call needed to help make Christmas special for homeless children.

The local nonprofit provides Christmas presents for 1,500 children identified as homeless. The organization is now in urgent need of donations and volunteers to wrap gifts to meet its deadline.

“Right now we are pulling those boxes because we need those toys. You can see our shelves are getting depleted. We’re going to need more toys so we’re asking people to drop them off here which is really hard to find,” said Santas Without Chimneys Director Chaous Riddle.

Donations in high demand include items like new books, new art supplies, gift cards to downtown restaurants and grocery stores. Anyone interested in volunteering or dropping things off at what will be Little John’s Pizza on the west side.

More information can also be found on santaswithoutchimneys.org.

