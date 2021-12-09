PHOTOS: Santa gives virtual visit to kids at American Family Children’s Hospital

MADISON, Wis. — Santa still isn’t able to visit American Family Children’s Hospital in person, but that isn’t stopping him from spreading some holiday cheer to sick kids.

Before COVID-19, Santa would catch a ride to the hospital on a firetruck with Local 311 before walking in to give out gifts and sing songs. The hospital isn’t allowing many outside guests these days — including media cameras — but the hospital did share some pictures of Santa’s virtual visits with kids this week.

Child Life Specialists played the role of Santa’s Helpers, giving out the gifts while the man himself spoke to kids virtually.

Next week, the big guy will return for a firetruck parade around the hospital, waving to the kids inside.

