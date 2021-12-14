Sanford C. Cook

by Obituaries

MADISON – Sanford “Sandy” Cook, age 81, formerly of Wisconsin Dells, passed away on December 12, 2021.

He was born on May 1, 1940, the son of Raymond and Hesper (Van Wie) Cook. He graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1959. He was drafted by the US Army from 1962 to 1964 and served at Fort Leonard Wood, MO. Sandy worked for the US Postal Service for 30 years. He enjoyed deer hunting, golf, baseball, camping, snowmobiling, following the Packers, Badgers, and mostly the Brewers. He also a liked attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, concerts, or anything to just spend time with them. Sandy will be missed by all that loved him.

Sanford is survived by his wife, Margaret; children, David (Tammy), Duane (Connie), Diane (Kurt) Huff; grandchildren, Taylor, Ashley (Tyler) Miller, Logan Aaron, and Adam; brother, Roger (Joyce); sisters, Rita (Darrell) Schulz and Karen Berning; sisters-in-law, Dorthey, Donna, and Jamie. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Clarence, Gerald, Raymond Jr, Merle, and Dean; and an infant sister.

A memorial service will be held at 3PM on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison. A visitation will be held from 1PM until time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 11AM until 2PM on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at SPRINGVILLE TOWN HALL, Highway 13, Wisconsin Dells.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be made to the American Diabetes Association.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit:www.ryanfuneralservice.com

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Avenue

608-249-8257

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.