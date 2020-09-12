Sandra L. Pouzar

Site staff by Site staff

OREGON – Sandra L. Pouzar, age 75, of Oregon, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab. She was born on Jan. 28, 1945, in Racine, Wis., the daughter of Wilfred “Sonny” Fitch and Mae (Elver) Fitch.

Sandra graduated from East High School 1964. She married John Pouzar on June 18, 1987, in Madison. Prior to retirement, Sandra worked as a department supervisor at JC Penney and Wal-Mart.

Sandra loved shopping and cooking. She also loved spending time with her beloved Huskies. Most of all, she treasured spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She took care of her late husband for 10 years before his passing.

Sandra is survived by her sons, Todd Hessler and Kyle (Lisa) Hessler; daughter, Michelle (Theirry) Coleman; four granddaughters, Heather Hessler, Ashlyn Hessler, Page Pouzar and Leyla Pouzar; four grandsons, Austin Coleman, Alex Coleman, Dominique DeLannoy and Jonathan Pouzar; great-grandson, Kade Hessler; and great-granddaughter, Adelynn Hessler. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Pouzar; sister, Sylvia Hougen; grandson, Jonathan Hessler; father, Wilfred “Sonny” Fitch; and mother, Mae Ellen Fitch.

Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Burial will be held at Prairie Mound Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks are required.

Remember Me

Don’t remember me in sadness,

Don’t remember me with tears,

Remember all the laughter,

We’ve shared throughout the years.

Now I am contented

That my life it was worthwhile,

Knowing that I passed along the way,

I made somebody smile.

When you are walking down the street

And you’ve got me on your mind,

I’m walking in your footsteps

Only half a stepbehind.

So please don’t be unhappy

Just because I’m out of sight,

Remember that I’m with you

Each morning, noon and night.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.