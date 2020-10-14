Sandra L. Knoernschild

October 14, 1944 – October 12, 2020 / Sandra L. Knoernschild, 75, of Hazel Green, WI passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Meriter Hospital in Madison, WI.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 16th at United Methodist Church in Hazel Green, WI, with Pastor Glenda McCracken officiating. Burial will be in the Hazel Green Cemetery in Hazel Green, WI. Family & friends may call on Friday. October 16th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the United Methodist Church in Hazel Green, WI.

Complete arrangements are pending.