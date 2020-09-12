Sandra L. Kaltenberg

MADISON – Sandra L. Kaltenberg, age 62, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020,

Sandra is survived by her husband, Steven; two daughters, Rachel (Walter) Espinoza and Kayla (Mike Bishton) Kaltenberg; grandchildren, Abigail, Liliana and Faith Espinoza; and mother, Nancy Bockover.

A private family service will be held. Friends and family who wish to view services via LIVESTREAM may visit Sandy’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the WATCH WEBCAST link at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. An outdoor visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to NAMI of Dane County or the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.