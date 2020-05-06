Sandra K. Clemens

DANE–Sandra K. Clemens, age 65, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many other wonderful people.

I crossed the rainbow bridge May 3rd, after a four-year battle with cancer, surrounded by my loving and supportive family. Not the Damn virus.

I married Doug Clemens Sr, the love of my life, June 9, 1973, and we made our forever home in the Village of Dane, Wis., and together we raised our children, Doug Jr and Amy Jo.

My favorite pastime was cooking, always making enough to share with family and friends. Doug and I spent many weekends at our good friend’s lake house playing cards, enjoying good food and many beverages.

I always looked forward to the winter months, because I knew vacation to Mexico wasn’t far away. Together over the last 50 years, we enjoyed many trips there to be with our second family and friends.

I leave behind my best friend and husband, Doug Sr; our always willing to help son, Doug Jr (Shannon Clemens); and my favorite girlfriend and daughter, Amy Jo Keene (Wade Keene Sr). My biggest reasons for fighting cancer so hard, Wade Keene Jr, and fur baby, Luna; our favorite granddaughter, Sydney Clemens and her mother, Victoria Cagnon; and the wild man, Liam Clemens, who is grandma’s big boy and snuggle buddy. Also, my many, many four-legged feral friends. I am further survived by my two sisters, Judy (Harlan) Grubb Sr, and Wendy (David) Cook; my brother, Ken Buchanan; my mother-in-law, Lucy Clemens; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

I am meeting up with my dad and mom, Stanley and Hazel Buchanan; two brothers, Bill Buchanan and Roundy Buchanan along with his wife, Diane; sister-in-law, Peggy Buchanan; and father-in-law, Floyd Clemens.

I would like to thank Dr. Amy Stella and her staff, The UW Carbone Cancer Center and Agrace HospiceCare for all their kindness and support.

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal.

Thank you, family and friends for all the years of love and friendship you have shown me.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to UW Carbone Cancer Center.

A private burial will be for immediate family only.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a date and time that allows for a safe enjoyable event for all.