Sandra I Strait

Sandra I Strait, 65 of Wonewoc passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at her home with her family at her side.

She was born on December 18, 1955 in Mequon, Wisconsin the daughter of Ralph and Alberta (Babcock) Clark. Sandra was united in marriage to Wayne Strait in Mauston, Wisconsin on October 22, 1993. Sandy loved the Packers, Badgers and NASCAR. She went to 30 races, traveling and going to music concerts. She loved taking care of and visiting with her kids and grandchildren. Sandy was a nurse for the past 35 years. She loved taking care of people and helping them.

Sandy is survived by her husband Wayne Strait, her children Michael Severson (Natasha Desirae), Sara Schneider Fetting (Scott), William Strait, her grandchildren Michael, Madelynn, Zach, Zeke Severson, Corben Champlin, Spencer Fetting (Jenna) Aubrie Fetting, Santiago, and Tysha Bengtson, her brothers Ray Clark and Ralph Clark Jr., her sister Kay Bass.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Alberta Clark, her brother Richard Clark and sister Mary Clark.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family.

