Sandra Faye Ballinger

Sandra Ballinger, age 73, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021 at her home after a brief illness.

Sandy was born February 6, 1948 in Elmhurst, Illinois, the daughter of Norman and Dorothy (Bottin) Allen. She was a devoted stay at home mom who never missed any of her daughters’ plays, concerts or sporting events. Once all the girls were in school, Sandy worked at Glenbard Township High School District 87 until she retired. During that time she was also a member of the Glen Ellyn Jaycees where she was involved in many community activities.

Sandy married Richard in 1968 and remained by his side for 53 years until her death. Sandy and Rich had three daughters, Heather (Ballinger) Frazier, Laurel (Ballinger) Fortuna, Holly Ballinger, and was a loving Aunt to Erin (Horan) Blevins. She enjoyed the simple things in life, like spending time with family, talking over coffee, playing games, and watching television. Sandy also loved spending time with her grandchildren, Ethan and Trevor Frazier, Lindsey Belcher, Dominic Fortuna, and Britney and Daphne Walker.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Margo (Allen) Horan.

No services are planned at this time.

