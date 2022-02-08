Sandra Campobasso

by Obituaries

Sandra Campobasso, 75, Muscoda, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 5, 2022.

Sandra was born on July 17, 1946 to the late Julia (Brazauskas) Pocius and Anthony Pocius. Sandra lived by the words of her favorite poem, “Don’t Quit,” which was exemplified by her incredible strength and perseverance throughout the many health battles she faced in her later life.

She was united in marriage with her soulmate, John “Jack” Campobasso on September 21, 1968 in Melrose Park, IL and he preceded her in death on December 2, 2019. They retired to their home in Muscoda, which was their lifelong dream, in May of 2016. She was an amazing cook and loved to share all of her delicious meals with her family. Although Sandra was Lithuanian, she made Jack proud by perfecting the Italian recipe of his Mother’s gravy. She cherished every minute with her family, loved watching Hallmark movies and watching the deer that would frequent their beautiful property out the windows.

She leaves behind her devoted son, Joseph (Jennifer) Campobasso, her loving daughter, Renee Campobasso, her sister, Joan Frankovich and many nieces and nephews, friends, neighbors and extended family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her “Sissy,” Jeanette Pocius and her nephew, Benjamin Brewer.

She will be eternally missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with the arrangements.

