Sandra A. Gonzalez-Flynn

Site staff by Site staff

OREGON, Wis. – Sandra A. Gonzalez-Flynn, age 57, of Oregon, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 8, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born on Feb. 11, 1963, in Reedsburg, the daughter of Gerald and Sharon (Bass) Flynn.

Sandra worked for Agrace HospiceCare as a CNA doing Home Health Care for 11 years. She worked at various home facilities, hospitals and patient homes as needed, and enjoyed the work she did. In her free time, Sandra cherished time spent with her family.

Sandra is survived by her parents; children, Christopher Gonzalez, Monica Gonzalez, Sonia Gonzalez and Takia Kohn; eight grandchildren; sister, Debra Flynn (David Gundersen); her cat, Padma, special grandchild, “Boots” the cat; two nieces; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by two grandmothers, Minnie Flynn, Viola Dorow.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.