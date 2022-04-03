Samuel Burr Ace, Jr.

by Obituaries

Samuel Burr Ace, Jr. age 94 passed away peacefully at home with family at his side on Friday, April 1, 2022. He was born on July 9, 1927 the son of Samuel and Viva (Jones) Ace. On July 26, 1975 he married Marylou McCluskey. Sammy worked at the Oregon Feed Mill for about 20 years along with farming the home farm.

Sammy is survived by his wife Marylou, children Sandy Cloud, Samuel “Butch” (Renee) Ace III, Suzette Noyce, Steven (Sue) Ace, David (Kari) Ace, Theresa (David) Ley, Debbie (Gary) Gagner, David (Missy) Lease, Dale Lease, Dan (Jodie) Lease, Donna Lease, and Diane Lease, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Kevin Ace, daughter Doreen Lease, grandsons Mike and Shane, granddaughters Carrie and Rebecca, great-granddaughter Brennan, brothers Byron, Melvin, and Colin Ace, and an infant sister Leona Ace, daughter-in-law Rosie Ace, and sons-in-law Lee Cloud and Perry Noyce.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 338 S. Harrison St., Belleville, WI with the Rev. Mark Miller officiating. Burial will be in the Storytown Cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI.

