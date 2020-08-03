Samuel Alfred “Sam” Meier

MADISON – Our son, Samuel Alfred “Sam” Meier died on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from a drug overdose.

He was a bright, curious, and independent soul. Never following the conventional path, Sam still accomplished some lofty goals, including a master’s degree from UW-Madison.

He was a son, father and brother and will be missed by the people he left behind. Among them are his parents, Larry Singer and Nan Meier-Singer; sister, Jessica Clabaugh; former wife, Jessie McGowan; many aunts, uncles and cousins; as well as his special friend, Jodi Wilson.

Private services will be held.

Addiction is a horrible affliction. It can rob you of family, friends, and your soul. We hope that Sam has now found peace.

