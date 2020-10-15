Same men involved in two purse thefts in grocery store parking lots, MPD say

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating a pair of purse thefts that took place in grocery store parking lots Wednesday morning.

According to an incident report, the first theft happened at Pick ‘n Save on Junction Road around 8:40 a.m.

Police said a woman had just finished placing groceries in her trunk and was about to pull away when a black sedan with no license plates pulled up near her. The report said a man in the sedan told her that her trunk was not closed. It said when she got out to check, one of the men opened her driver’s side door and took her purse.

Less than an hour later around 9:30 a.m., police said a woman outside Woodman’s on Milwaukee Street had pulled her car up to the loading area and was in the putting her groceries in her car when a black sedan with no plates pulled into the stall in front of her. Police said one person got out and pushed her empty cart to its corral, while a second man opened the passenger side door of the woman’s car and took her purse.

Authorities said the getaway vehicle used in both thefts is a Nissan, possibly a Sentra.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.