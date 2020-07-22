Samantha Jade River (Jade)

MADISON-Samantha Jade River (Jade), age 70, of Madison, Wis., transitioned to spirit at 2:20 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020.

Jade lived a life of service and creation. After graduating from Eastern Kentucky University with a BS in Administration of Private and Voluntary Agencies, she went on to devote herself to service to others through a variety of agencies including those for expanding employment opportunities for women in the skilled trades and serving as volunteer coordinator at the YWCA in Madison.

Her passion for supporting the spiritual awakening and empowerment of women led her to co-create the Re-formed Congregation of the Goddess (RCG), granted 501(c)3 status as a religion by the IRS. She served as the Executive Director of RCG from 1983 until her death.

Within RCG, Jade co-created and co-published Of a Like Mind, a journal for spiritual women which served an international Goddess community for 18 years.

She created the Women’s Theological Institute (WTI), a school founded to meet the spiritual needs of women pursuing goddess studies and to train and ordain clergy. To date 47 women have been ordained as priestesses.

She was an honored elder within her RCG and the wider international Goddess community. Countless women’s lives have been changed by her wisdom and her ability to solve problems by manifesting solutions.

In addition to her spiritual leadership, Jade was an accomplished singer. She performed as part of the ensemble “Triple Crescent.” They also recorded a CD of their music, “Songs in Celebration of the Goddess,” much of it original.

Her other musical ventures included co-founding Kissing Girls Productions, which put on Madison’s well known “Lesbian Variety Show” for the many years of its existence. She co-formed a women’s company, “LunaTech,” which provided on-the-job training for women in the skills of sound, lighting and staging at women’s concerts and other events.

For many years she served as Shuttle Co-coordinator at the Michigan Womyn’s Music Festival,

She is survived by her wife of 15 years, Anne “Raven” Albrecht; her son, Casey Foshay (Ena); her granddaughters, Sadie and Beatrix; her two brothers; and countless friends and spiritual sisters.

Burial service will be private.

For behold, I have been with you from the beginning, and I am that which is attained at the end of desire.

