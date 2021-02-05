Salvation Army to open overflow daytime warming center as temperatures drop

MADISON, Wis. — The Salvation Army of Dane County says it will be opening an overflow day warming center for families if necessary as the area sees dangerous cold over the next week.

The Salvation Army says it will open the overflow area if the family space at The Beacon hits capacity. Families are eligible if they have someone under the age of 18 (or over the age of 18 if that child is in high school). The overflow warming center will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 630 East Washington Avenue with lunch and dinner provided.

There will be a capacity of 30 people, and everyone will be asked to wear a mask and complete a COVID-19 screening once they enter.

Families in need of a place to go during the day while the temperatures struggle to remain above zero for the next week are asked to call ahead to 608-250-2200 to make sure there is space. Those in need of nighttime shelter can call the shelter intake line at 608-250-2298.

