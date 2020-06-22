Salvation Army Summer Day Camp program to provide activity boxes to children

MADISON, Wis. — The Salvation Army is creating “Day Camp in a Box” packages to give to kids who are participating in the organizations’ Summer Day Camp program.

Due to COVID-19 the Salvation Army’s summer camp series won’t be able to happen as scheduled, so organizers are creating the boxes to hand out every week as an alternative to the day camps.

“Children’s engagement over the summer is critical to their success in the fall and to their health and happiness while staying safe at home,” said Chris Casey, Community Center Director. “We serve thirty-two children during Summer Day Camp and we can’t miss this chance to virtually meet with them and to let them know we care.”

Boxes will be given out each week from June 22 to Aug. 14. Each box will have snacks, crafts, activity sheets, scavenger hunts and more.

This year’s summer camp series will also feature virtual programming via Zoom calls.

Though it will be virtual, this year’s Summer Day Camp program will still end with a customary talent show, accoridng to a news release.

Funding for the boxes was provided by anonymous donors.

More information about the Summer Day Camp program is available here.

