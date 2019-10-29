Salvation Army makes it easier for those without cash to donate to Red Kettle campaign

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

The Salvation Army is making it easier for people who don’t carry cash to donate to its Red Kettle campaign.

The organization is introducing special Kettle Pay donation sites, according to a news release by the Salvation Army.

Kettle Pay buckets feature smart chips and QR codes, which allow people to “tap” their phones against kettles and make a donation through Apple Pay or Google Pay. Funds will be distributed to local Salvation Army units based on the donor’s billing ZIP code.

There will be 40 Kettle Pay locations across Dane County, according to the release.

You can also mail checks to the Salvation Army of Dane County or make text donations by texting “DANE” to 24365 or by donating online at this link.

The Red Kettle Campaign begins Friday, Nov. 8. The Salvation Army is still looking for volunteers for the campaign. The goal is to collect more than $600,000.

The Salvation Army runs two homeless shelters, case management programs, a medical and dental clinic for those who are underinsured or without insurance. The Salvation Army also has a community center that has summer camps, after-school programs and a chapel.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments