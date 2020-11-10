Salvation Army kicks off ‘Red Kettle Campaign’ on Friday

Logan Rude by Christina Lorey, Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Holiday music is back on the radio, and soon, the sound of jingle bells will also be in the air.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign kicks off on Friday. This year, perhaps more than ever, the public’s generosity is essential.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Salvation Army of Dane County has been serving three times the number of homeless families it typically does. The organization is also providing housing for twice the number of single women at its shelter.

As of Monday afternoon, the organization still had 24,000 volunteer hours to fill for the season. At this time last year 4,600 volunteer hours had already been scheduled. This year the organization has only scheduled 1,642 volunteer hours so far.

“Our ultimate goal is to serve all families and single women who come to us in need of services this winter, to keep them safe from the cold, to provide meals and warm beds,” said Steve Heck, Director of Operations and Development. “Donations of time while ringing or to the virtual and in-person kettles make a real difference in the lives of those we serve.”

Anyone who wants to help with this year’s giving campaign can text “DANE” to 24365, purchase a Season Pass Pin, donate to the Dane County Virtual Kettle, bid on silent auction items or sign up for a bell ringing shift at RingBellsDane.org.

This year’s Red Kettle Campaign officially ends at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

