Salvador “Sal” Franco

Site staff by Site staff

Madison – Salvador “Sal” Franco, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at his home in Madison.

He was born on May 20, 1939, in Aibonito, Puerto Rico, the son of Nazario and Isidra Franco. Sal married Sara (Hernandez) Franco on May 27, 1961. Sal was the owner of Franco Shoe Repair on Regent St in Madison for many years.

Sal is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Sara Franco; children, Mary Esther (Jan) Nijhuis and Gilbert (Jodi) Franco; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Jacob) Pryor and Nicholas and Caitlin Higgins; sisters, Louisa and Ruth; and brother, Greg.

He was preceded in death by his young daughter, Annette; and his parents.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2pm on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 5701 Odana Road, Madison, with Pastor Tom Flaherty presiding. A visitation will take place at the funeral home from 1pm until the time of service. Entombment will be the following day at Resurrection Cemetery in Madison.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

5701 Odana Road

608-274-1000

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.