Salons, gyms and other businesses prepare for the reopening of Dane County

MADISON, Wis. – Businesses in Dane County previously closed under Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order will have a chance to reopen for the first time in months on Tuesday.

Dane County will open in its first phase starting Tuesday at 8 a.m., but some owners say, that doesn’t necessarily mean things will be back to normal.

“It’s very bare bones,” said Martha Ginocchio, who owns The Loft Hair Salon in Madison. “All the comfort things that I like to offer to my clients, I’m no longer able to them. It’s a little bit distant.”

Ginocchio says chairs are now separated by dividers, or spaced to create social distancing. In addition, she says hair stylists will wear full PPE.

“It’s going to be a little bit different, but we’re happy to be here,” she said.

Ginocchio says her salon is in the process of scheduling customers, but will require stylists to work on one customer at a time.

Elsewhere, gym owners are preparing to modify workouts in group classses.

“I think for us running a group class model is just trying to figure out a way to accommodate the members that we have while maintaining the limited capacity,” said Mike Burton, who owns Great State Crossfit in Madison.

Burton says the gym has about 40 members, which lends itself to smaller classes and social distancing in ways larger gyms might struggle with. Still, he says he’ll focus on doing less workouts with shared equipment, while shortening classes to allow smaller, more frequent classes throughout the day.

“I’m just being creative and trying to figure out how to run these classes without putting things out on the floor that everyone has to touch,” he said.

Both owners say their biggest priority is customer safety.

“I’m not in any hurry,” Burton said. “I want to do what’s right and I want to do what’s safe for everyone at the gym.”

