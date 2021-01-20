Sally A. Packer

Sally A. Packer, 84, of Platteville, Wisconsin, formerly of Worthington and Willmar, Minnesota, died on Monday, January 18, 2021 at her home, with her family by her side.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 22, 20121 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Memorials may be made to the Sally Parker Memorial Fund, which can be mailed to the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory at PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Sally was born on September 26, 1936 in Worthington, MN, daughter of Lawrence and Eva (Collin) Deuth. She attended Worthington Public Schools, graduating in 1954. She was united in marriage to Marvin Packer on January 23, 1955 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Worthington. Sally and Marv lived in Worthington, then moved to Chino Valley, AZ. In 1975 they moved back to Worthington. They lived in Willmar for many years moving to Platteville in 2018.

Sally held many various jobs throughout her life working as a bookkeeper. Sally was active member of the First Presbyterian Church, Willmar, where she served as an elder and deacon. She was an an active volunteer, serving as a Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader, Habitat for Humanity, Presbyterian Clearwater Forest Camp, Deerwood, MN and Sheldon Jackson College, Sitka, Alaska. She did mission trips also down south. She and Marvin enjoyed traveling especially to see family, camping, fishing trips, golfing. Two of her favorite places were any lake to be on and Sitka, Alaska.

She is survived by her husband, Marvin; children, Jan Wiese of Sioux City, IA; David (Bonnie) Packer of Madison; four grandchildren, Jordan Packer, Dylan (Alexis) Packer, Tyler (Jess) Packer, and Alex(Chelsea) Packer; three great grandchildren, Sequoia, Colton and Kinsley Jo; brothers and sisters, Jim Deuth, Mary Lou Bouchard, Joe (Penny) Deuth, Pat (Michelle) Deuth, Dan Dueth, Brenda Cravo, Nancy (Gary) Kaufold, and Julie Spencer; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Joel and brother, Steven Deuth.

