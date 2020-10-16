Sally A. Kirschbaum

Sally Ann Kirschbaum, 57, of Platteville, formerly of Cassville, Wisconsin, died on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at UW-Hospital, Madison.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the Sand Bar in Cassville. Memorials may be made to the Sally Kirschbaum Memorial Fund in care of the Melby Funeral Home, PO Box 245, Platteville, WI, 53818. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Sally was born on April 5, 1963 in Lancaster, Wisconsin, daughter of Morris and Patricia (Kauffman) Schauff. She was united in marriage to Ron Kirschbaum on August 15, 1986 at St. Charles Catholic Church, Cassville. Sally graduated from Cassville High School and attended Southwest Tech, Fennimore, where she received her associates degree as a Medical Assistant. Sally held numerous jobs, working at RayoVac, Fennimore, the Boscobel Clinic as a Medical Assistant, Swiss Colony, Dickeyville, and most recently for the City of Platteville, driving shuttle bus. She enjoyed playing bingo and cards, especially euchre and Texas Hold’em. She was an avid Badger and Packer fan, especially, an Aaron Rodgers fan.

Sally is survived by her husband, Ron; three sons, Ross (Tory Krumenauer) Kirschbaum, Spencer (Chelsea) Kirschbaum and Sidney (Cassie) Kirschbaum; two grandsons, Lincoln and Roland, with two more on the way; her parents, Morris and Patricia Schauff; twin sister, Sandy (Tom) Ackerman and sisters, Sonya (Dennis) McAfee, Stacey (Greg) Zurow and Shannon (Joe) Vondrum; brothers, Steve (Janet) Schauff and Stan (Catrina) Schauff and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ron and Rita Kirschbaum.