Sally A. Friske

Sally A. Friske (nee Powers), age 86 of Darlington, WI passed away peacefully, surrounded by family Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her home in Darlington.

She was born on July 13, 1933 in Waupun, WI as the daughter of Clement and Genevieve (Randall) Powers. Sally grew up in Waupun, WI just a few blocks from the Wisconsin State Prison. Upon graduation from Waupun High School, Sally moved to Milwaukee, WI where she attended Wisconsin State College (now UW-Milwaukee) earning a Bachelor of Science in Lower Elementary Education. Her first teaching position was in Janesville, WI where she met Howard Friske. They were married on June 18, 1960 in Waupun.

After following numerous career opportunities around the state they settled on a home in Darlington, WI where Sally once again resided across from the local jail. She worked as an early education teacher’s aid until her retirement in May of 1996, six years after Howard. With newly discovered leisure time, Sally was able dedicate more energy to knitting and golfing, two life-long passions which would carry her farther into retirement. She could also be found on her front porch reading one of the 1,000+ novels she checked out from the local library or following Badger Football, Badger basketball and professional golf. Sally was a member of the Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Darlington, the Local Bridge Club, and an active participant in Bridge games at the Senior center.

Sally is survived by her children: Rebecca Friske of Chicago, IL and James Friske of Gainesville, FL; and two grandchildren: Hannah Friske and Easton Friske.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Howard.

The Family wishes to thank the Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County, Darlington EMS, and St. Croix Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, any contribution to the Howard and Sally Friske Endowment Fund for Scholarships is greatly appreciated.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church (104 E. Harriet St., Darlington) with Rev. Joji Reddy officiating. Burial will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 9:30 A.M. until the time of services at the church.

Although not required, it is the recommendation of the funeral home staff that masks are worn during the duration of your visit inside of the church and that you practice proper social distancing guidelines.