Salad products sold in 19 states, including Wisconsin, recalled over listeria concerns

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: FDA

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fresh Express is recalling more than 200 varieties of salad products sold in 19 states, including Wisconsin, over listeria concerns.

A recall notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the products could be contaminated with listeria. The organism can cause serious or fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems.

The recalled items were sold under a number of brand names, including Fresh Express, Bowl and Basket and Marketside. They include use-by dates with product codes Z324 through Z350.

Customers who bought the items should throw them away and contact Fresh Express or the store where they bought the items for a refund.

For a full list of the recalled brands and varieties, click here.

