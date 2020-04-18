Sakaura Ashton Hansen

MADISON, Wis. – Sakaura Hansen, age 20, lost her battle with depression and joined her sister, Sabrina, in heaven on April 15, 2020.

Sakaura was born on April 25, 1999 to Sandy Kreger and Marc Hansen. During school years she participated in Waunakee sports including wrestling and Volleyball. Sakaura also liked to dance Jazz, Tap and Hip Hop at Partner’s Dance Studio. Sakaura was a wonderful beautiful soul. She lit up every room she entered with her spunky, strong willed personality. You definitely always knew what was on her mind. Her laugh was so contagious you could never stay mad at her. Sakaura loved her dogs more then herself, they were her light and kept her going.

Sakaura is survived by her parents, Sandy (Steve) Kreger and Marc (Doris) Hansen; siblings, Joshua, James, Savannah, Amber, Nick, Brandi, Melanie, and Steven; Grandparents, Jane (Scott) Robinson and Victor (Marilyn) Hansen; special nephew, Braiden; and close friends Tasha and Alana. She is further survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other family, friends and her support dogs Hazel and Zero. She is preceded in death by her sister, Sabrina and Grandfather, David Schaaf.

